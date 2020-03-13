I live in Pennsylvania. I work full time 100% remotely for a company that is located in Connecticut. On my first paycheck I was surprised to find that I was having state income tax withheld by both CT and PA. Something doesn't seem right about this, so I wanted to ask if this situation is correct. Will I really be getting double taxed just for working remotely? Will I get a refund when I file taxes next year?
