0

I live in Pennsylvania. I work full time 100% remotely for a company that is located in Connecticut. On my first paycheck I was surprised to find that I was having state income tax withheld by both CT and PA. Something doesn't seem right about this, so I wanted to ask if this situation is correct. Will I really be getting double taxed just for working remotely? Will I get a refund when I file taxes next year?

|improve this question
New contributor
Milton McDonald is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

Milton McDonald is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.