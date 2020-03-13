I understand that Worldwide Online Payment Services (WOPS), such as PayPal require their own customer to have an account affiliated with a certain state and with a certain phone number (which is by itself affiliated with that state).
My problem
My problem is about properly naming, defining and understanding such WOPS services;
Although the email affiliated with a WOPS account is by definition international and although a state-specific bank account is not necessary it is still necessary to be state-affiliated so I miss what is really international about such services.
My question
Do Worldwide Online Payment Services (WOPS) really worldwide and if so how is correct to name them and define them?
In other words, does an international online bank that isn't dependent on any state really exist and could be in the use of people who are either very much anarchist or just traveling tax wanderers?