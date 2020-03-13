Closed. This question needs . This question needs details or clarity . It is not currently accepting answers. Want to improve this question? Add details and clarify the problem by editing this post. Closed 1 hour ago.

Wikipedia defines PayPal as:

an American company operating a worldwide online payments system

I understand that to use PayPal, a PayPal user needs to affiliate its account with a certain phone number which is by itself affiliated with a certain state, hence the usage is not really "worldwide" (by the sense of "crossing borders").

My problem

My problem is about properly naming, defining and understanding such services;

Although the email affiliated with a PayPal account is by definition international and although a state-specific bank account is not necessary, it is still necessary to be state-affiliated at least by phone number so I miss what is really "worldwide" about such services (in comparison to say, a bank transfer).

My question

Can a totally international "worldwide online payment service" exist in 2020 (independent of any state in a two or more state planet)?