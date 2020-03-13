-4

Wikipedia defines PayPal as:

an American company operating a worldwide online payments system

I understand that to use PayPal, a PayPal user needs to affiliate its account with a certain phone number which is by itself affiliated with a certain state, hence the usage is not really "worldwide" (by the sense of "crossing borders").

My problem

My problem is about properly naming, defining and understanding such services;
Although the email affiliated with a PayPal account is by definition international and although a state-specific bank account is not necessary, it is still necessary to be state-affiliated at least by phone number so I miss what is really "worldwide" about such services (in comparison to say, a bank transfer).

My question

Can a totally international "worldwide online payment service" exist in 2020 (independent of any state in a two or more state planet)?

|improve this question
  • @BernhardDöbler I, based on the Wikipedia article about PayPal which says: an American company operating a worldwide online payments system could it be that the well learned authors of Wikipedia sorely wronged in the very definition of PayPal? – JohnDoea 1 hour ago
  • @JohnDoea I'm not an english speaker but an english learner, so I might notice some things and am not sure if relevant or not. In your quote from wikipedia all words are written in lower case. In your question all words Worldwide Online Payment Services start with an upper case character. It simply looks to me like this is not a fixed term. – Bernhard Döbler 1 hour ago
  • 1
    There is a difference between a Proper Noun and a sentence that contains adjectives and nouns. – base64 1 hour ago
  • 1
    @BernhardDöbler I have edited the question per your comment and other constructive comments. And BTW, I am not a native speaker of English too. – JohnDoea 1 hour ago
  • @TripeHound I have edited the question ; I invite you to go through my last significant edits 5 and 6. – JohnDoea 1 hour ago