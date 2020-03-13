-1

I own my condo (well, the bank owns 57% of it), and I won't be using it in the near future because I'm moving abroad for a year.

A friend suggested I should lease my condo to travel nurses. I'm in a large US city and my condo is in a good location (under 3 miles from 3 major hospitals and dozens of clinics).

It looks like I can make about 9 out of 12 month's worth of rent, but at a +50% premium over local rates if I furnish the condo. I have duplicate furniture, appliances, and misc, so this is actually a benefit because I won't have to store extra furniture.

What are the pros and cons to renting to travel nurses in this situation?

