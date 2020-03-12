0

I am an international citizen. I studied in New York City in 2019. I interned in California during the summer for about 3-4 months. On December 25th, I left NYC for my home country and returned to Washington State on Feb 20th to pursue my full-time career, having no plans to go back to New York as of now.

In the California State Taxes section as a non-resident, what should I enter for "Where were you domiciled?" - NY, US or In a foreign country?

Turbotax recommended me to file as a Full Year Resident for New York. My current mailing address is different from my previous New York address. Turbotax wants me to enter "Enter your home address on December 31, 2019?" - Should I enter my previous New York address OR my foreign country address?

"Were you a resident of New York City for all of 2019?" - Yes or No

|improve this question
New contributor
Kiran Ramesh is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

Kiran Ramesh is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.