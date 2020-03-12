I am an international citizen. I studied in New York City in 2019. I interned in California during the summer for about 3-4 months. On December 25th, I left NYC for my home country and returned to Washington State on Feb 20th to pursue my full-time career, having no plans to go back to New York as of now.

In the California State Taxes section as a non-resident, what should I enter for "Where were you domiciled?" - NY, US or In a foreign country?

Turbotax recommended me to file as a Full Year Resident for New York. My current mailing address is different from my previous New York address. Turbotax wants me to enter "Enter your home address on December 31, 2019?" - Should I enter my previous New York address OR my foreign country address?

"Were you a resident of New York City for all of 2019?" - Yes or No