There is no need to share your username and password with anyone with regard to banking. Ever. There are other ways for you to receive money. Here are some:

Have Daddy mail you a cheque. Obviously the slowest and least convenient. There is also the risk of the cheque bouncing between the time it is cashed and the time the money is spent, leaving your bank account short.

Set up e-transfers with your bank. You give Daddy the email address to which he sends money. It lands in your account in a matter of minutes and you get an email notification when it lands. Some banks even allow you to waive the need for a security question/answer to receive funds. By this method Daddy has no access to your money once you receive it. He cannot take it back. He has no access to your private banking information. Most banks have no fees for receiving money, but they do put limits on the amount that can be sent per day, week and month. Contact your and his local bank to find out what those limits are. Typically a daily limit is $3,000, weekly is $10,000 and monthly is $30,000

Get a credit card app from https://www.squareup.com. This app allows you to receive money from credit cards. The amounts can be disputed and Square can reverse a charge. Square typically charged 2.75% per transaction or 3.5% + 50 cents if you key in the card as opposed to swiping it. You may want to read up on Square's Acceptable Use policy. They will not handle transactions for anything illegal. a Sugar Daddy/Baby relationship may be considered too close to the line for them.

PayPal. PayPal charges minimal fees to send and receive money, it lands in your account almost immediately, and can be transferred to a regular bank in 3 - 5 business days. No withdrawal fees are charged if you draw more than $100 at a time.