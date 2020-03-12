I am currently in the process of buying my first house (I live in the UK). Having had an offer accepted, I am now waiting on the sellers to complete on buying the house they're moving to.

With the current stock market turmoil, I am wondering what the implications of this are (if any) on my buying a house. I know that house prices have generally been rising for quite some time, but I wondering if the current situation with the stock market is likely to have an impact on the housing market..?

I'm aware that this is probably something that no-one can answer with a great degree of certainty, but what is the potential impact that the stock market crash will have on the housing market? If we are entering a bear market, does that mean that house prices are likely to drop as a result of this?

With the 2008 crash having been caused by the housing market bubble- I'm just aware that the two things can be (but are not necessarily) linked. Either way, I am not buying with any purpose other than owning my home- although I know it is a financial investment, that is not the primary purpose of the purchase, and I don't anticipate selling at least within the next 30 years (obviously, unforseen circumstances may dictate that I have to, but there is always that risk).

Interest rates are very low at the moment- so it's a good time to buy & get a long fixed rate mortgage, but is the current drop in the value of the markets a reason to hold off buying? If so, why? If not, why not?