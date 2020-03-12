I have been wondering about tax question from the perspective of german tax system. Assuming that i have two kinds of income, income A from my full time job and income B is from the investments like real estate, shares etc. For, example if i had a loss from income B from sale of some assets like shares or real estate, can i carry on that net loss to tax deductions from income A ? because both the incomes are treated separately and taxed with separate percentages. Thank you.