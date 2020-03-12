Do credit downgrades most often occur during earnings season? or are they uniform over the year?
Up and downgrades are based on fundamental analysis, technical analysis, and current news. Analysts regularly reevaluate the stocks that they follow so they periodically reiterate expectations or change them.
Quarterly earnings announcements result in a larger number of concentrated releases with the exception of a volatile market correction such as we are experiencing now which results in a plethora of downgrades.