1

Do credit downgrades most often occur during earnings season? or are they uniform over the year?

|improve this question
1

Up and downgrades are based on fundamental analysis, technical analysis, and current news. Analysts regularly reevaluate the stocks that they follow so they periodically reiterate expectations or change them.

Quarterly earnings announcements result in a larger number of concentrated releases with the exception of a volatile market correction such as we are experiencing now which results in a plethora of downgrades.

|improve this answer

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.