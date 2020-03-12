My fiancee got her inheritance from her fathers account he put in the bank before he died. Now it had the stamps to leave UK but was stoped by UK in Canada, because it could be money laundering or drug money. Now 2 get it out of UK's hold she has 2 hire a lawyer and pay up front for the lawyer. Does this sound right because we have never dealt with anything like this and don't know what to do.
1Are you sure this is not some kind of scam? Who has recommended the lawyer and who contacted you about the transfer stuck in UK fraud – Dheer 1 hour ago
the bank of uk contacted her n sent a tkt 2 the UK n now shes over there n the bank also notifyied us bout the stop on the moneyn the bank is there lawyer that they recomended – wildman 28602 58 mins ago
and checking out the bank and the person i'm dealing with has had scam reports on him – wildman 28602 47 mins ago
also she is over there on a flight bought by the bank , how do i get her back here in the USA ; because we dont have the money 2 get her back here if she looses the money – wildman 28602 32 mins ago