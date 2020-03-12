What is the formula to compare the amount I'd earn if I bought it at the current price, against the amount I'd earn if I took the risk and waited for it to potentially reach the lower point?
X = current price of the fund
Y = possible lower price of fund at a later date
Z = assumed higher price (than X or Y) at an even later date
If you buy now, your profit will be (Z - X)
If you wait to buy and you are fortunate enough to buy later at a lower price, your profit will be (Z - Y)
How is that affected if the fund offers a dividend?
If a security pays a dividend, share price is reduced by the exact amount of the dividend on the ex-dividend date. Someone usually shows up to rebut this statement. Should that occur, rather than argue the point, let me state in advance that FINRA rule 5330 Adjustment of Orders (USA). It applies to how open orders to buy or sell the security are handled:
(a) A member holding an open order from a customer or another broker-dealer shall, prior to executing or permitting the order to be executed, reduce, increase, or adjust the price and/or number of shares of such order by an amount equal to the dividend, payment, or distribution on the day that the security is quoted ex-dividend, ex-rights, ex-distribution, or ex-interest, except where a cash dividend or distribution is less than one cent ($0.01), as follows:
(1) Cash Dividends: Unless marked "Do Not Reduce," open order prices shall be first reduced by the dollar amount of the dividend, and the resulting price will then be rounded down to the next lower minimum quotation variation.
What does that mean to you? If you buy XYZ at the close today and it goes ex-dividend tomorrow then in the morning before trading resumes, your stock will be worth $99 and you will be entitled to $1 per share on the Pay Date. Ignoring the tax inefficiency of receiving the dividend in a non sheltered account, you are effectively buying XYZ for $99. If you understand this then you can factor it into your "Buy" equation.