If I want to buy an index fund, I could buy it today at the current price, or I could setup a limit order and try to buy it at a lower price.

Obviously it's better to get it at the lower price, but how much better, exactly? Waiting introduces the risk that it won't be filled, so I'd like to know how to balance the risk vs reward.

What is the formula to compare the amount I'd earn if I bought it at the current price, against the amount I'd earn if I took the risk and waited for it to potentially reach the lower point?

How is that affected if the fund offers a dividend?