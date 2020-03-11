I just answered a few questions on Robinhood and suddenly I am able to trade options without holding any stock of the underlying security. I assume there are a lot of people that have the same ability. This led me to the following thought:

From my understanding of Robinhood's options knowledge center, without the ability to exercise the option (i.e. I don't hold 100 shares nor have enough cash to buy 100), I cannot write contracts. Instead, I am only able to buy already written contracts, and I can only sell my contracts back to the market. In fact, Robinhood states that on expiration, the option will be "automatically sold back to the market a few hours before market close".

My understanding of such a sell transaction is that it would require 3 parties: myself, who owns the option; someone interested in purchasing a covered call; and someone interested in purchasing a covered put. This is the only way I imagine I can sell the option without still being obligated to the contract (Robinhood says my max loss is the premium I paid when I bought the option, so I cannot be obligated). My questions are as follows: