I just answered a few questions on Robinhood and suddenly I am able to trade options without holding any stock of the underlying security. I assume there are a lot of people that have the same ability. This led me to the following thought:

From my understanding of Robinhood's options knowledge center, without the ability to exercise the option (i.e. I don't hold 100 shares nor have enough cash to buy 100), I cannot write contracts. Instead, I am only able to buy already written contracts, and I can only sell my contracts back to the market. In fact, Robinhood states that on expiration, the option will be "automatically sold back to the market a few hours before market close".

My understanding of such a sell transaction is that it would require 3 parties: myself, who owns the option; someone interested in purchasing a covered call; and someone interested in purchasing a covered put. This is the only way I imagine I can sell the option without still being obligated to the contract (Robinhood says my max loss is the premium I paid when I bought the option, so I cannot be obligated). My questions are as follows:

  1. Who in their right mind would buy and cover the out-of-money side of the option just a few hours before closing?
  2. Given question 1, what happens if there is not enough market activity to sell the option, could I be stuck with the option, having paid the premium, without the ability to exercise?
  3. Given question 2, if the open interest is 1 on the day of expiration, the option cannot be sold back to the market due to lack of interest, and I am on the out-of-money side--could it suddenly be assigned?
