I think you need to mentally separate money in the sense of actual currency from value (which is sometimes expressed in terms of units of currency).

I can give you $100 for a used sofa. You get to have that $100 even if my cat pukes on the sofa and causes it's value to plummet to only $1. $99 of value is destroyed, but not $99 of money - You get to keep the $100 bill I handed you, no matter what my cat does.

Stocks are the same: I can buy a stock for $100. That $100 in money is preserved no matter what happens to the stock. The stock may increase or decrease in value, but no literal money is created or destroyed. If or when I sell the stock, someone else has to exchange money for my stock. If my stock goes up in value to $200, that doesn't mean an actual $100 money is ever created - whomever buys my stock isn't magically creating $100 out of thin air, they're giving me $200 in money that already existed.