From time to time I hear to X dollars in value was erased in the stock market etc. But can money really vanish? when say stocks loose value for instance.

For example Joe buys a stock from Ben for 100 dollars, then the price crash to 20 dollars. Well Ben still have the 100 dollars it is only Joe who lost 80.

I think you need to mentally separate money in the sense of actual currency from value (which is sometimes expressed in terms of units of currency).

I can give you $100 for a used sofa. You get to have that $100 even if my cat pukes on the sofa and causes it's value to plummet to only $1. $99 of value is destroyed, but not $99 of money - You get to keep the $100 bill I handed you, no matter what my cat does.

Stocks are the same: I can buy a stock for $100. That $100 in money is preserved no matter what happens to the stock. The stock may increase or decrease in value, but no literal money is created or destroyed. If or when I sell the stock, someone else has to exchange money for my stock. If my stock goes up in value to $200, that doesn't mean an actual $100 money is ever created - whomever buys my stock isn't magically creating $100 out of thin air, they're giving me $200 in money that already existed.

It's "unrealized" value that vanishes. Nothing changes from a money supply standpoint.

Joe buys a stock from Ben for 100 dollars, then the price crash to 20 dollars. Well Joe still have the 100 dollars it is only Ben who lost 80.

You have it backwards - Ben still has $100. Joe now has something that's "worth" $20 instead of $100 so he has a paper loss of $80. He can choose to sell it for $20 and realize that loss, or keep it and hope that it goes back up in value, but neither of those transactions changes the money supply.

It would be the same as if Joe bought a baseball card for $100. It's only "worth" what someone else is willing to pay for it. If no one is willing to pay more than $20 then it was a bad investment.

