I have a loan at 5%, I know the total owed and the monthly payment and need aschedule giving me the interest and principle paid each month until paid in full. Where can i find a schedule calculator which will give me this breakdown.
1If you put your first sentence in google, you should fine something. – Grade 'Eh' Bacon 35 mins ago
Search for "amortization schedule calculator" – D Stanley 32 mins ago
This is an alternative to setting up a chaining amortisation table.
Taking formulae and example figures from this answer: Loan balance for a specific month
Given
s = principal
i = periodic rate
m = number of periods
d = periodic payment
d = s * i * (1 + 1/((1 + i)^m - 1))
the balance
b remaining in month
x is
b = (d + (1 + i)^x * (i * s - d))/i
Applying example figures, with 10% nominal APR compounded monthly over 10 years
s = 100000
i = 0.1/12
m = 10 * 12
∴ payment d = s * i * (1 + 1/((1 + i)^m - 1)) = 1321.51
Balance in final month (120), should be zero
x = 120
∴ balance b = (d + (1 + i)^x * (i * s - d))/i = 0
Interest at the end of month
x
interest = (d + (1 + i)^(x - 1) * (i * s - d))
so interest at the end of month 1
x = 1
∴ interest = (d + (1 + i)^(x - 1) * (i * s - d)) = 833.33
& principal paid = d - interest = 488.17
At the end of month 2, etc.
x = 2
∴ interest = (d + (1 + i)^(x - 1) * (i * s - d)) = 829.27
& principal paid = d - interest = 492.24
... and so on, until at the end of the final month (120)
x = 120
∴ interest = (d + (1 + i)^(x - 1) * (i * s - d)) = 10.92
& principal paid = d - interest = 1310.59