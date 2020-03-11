This is an alternative to setting up a chaining amortisation table.

Taking formulae and example figures from this answer: Loan balance for a specific month

Given

s = principal i = periodic rate m = number of periods d = periodic payment d = s * i * (1 + 1/((1 + i)^m - 1))

the balance b remaining in month x is

b = (d + (1 + i)^x * (i * s - d))/i

Applying example figures, with 10% nominal APR compounded monthly over 10 years

s = 100000 i = 0.1/12 m = 10 * 12 ∴ payment d = s * i * (1 + 1/((1 + i)^m - 1)) = 1321.51

Balance in final month (120), should be zero

x = 120 ∴ balance b = (d + (1 + i)^x * (i * s - d))/i = 0

Interest at the end of month x

interest = (d + (1 + i)^(x - 1) * (i * s - d))

so interest at the end of month 1

x = 1 ∴ interest = (d + (1 + i)^(x - 1) * (i * s - d)) = 833.33 & principal paid = d - interest = 488.17

At the end of month 2, etc.

x = 2 ∴ interest = (d + (1 + i)^(x - 1) * (i * s - d)) = 829.27 & principal paid = d - interest = 492.24

... and so on, until at the end of the final month (120)