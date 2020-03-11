Morning,

I am looking to buy a stock/share of GlaxoSmithKline I can see it being listen on multiple stock exchanges, as far as I understand a stock can be listed on multiple exchanges. However, what I do not understand is what is the difference between the two stocks listed on each one of them?

For example, when I look at London stock exchange for GlaxoSmithKline I can see the price in GBX 1,526.60 which if I convert to pounds is 15.27 in GBP, however when I look up the same stock/share on NSY it is USD 41.00 which is 31.64 in GBP, which means if it is the same stock why is it half the price as on LSE ? Is it really the same stock? If I look up GlaxoSmithKline on https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/GSK?s=gsk I can see its price in USD is 41 USD and the stock does pay dividends and etc.

So what is the difference between the two? Is it really the same stock? Why is it twice as cheap?

I am new to this and this really confused me to search for the difference between the two.

Many thanks