0

Morning,

I am looking to buy a stock/share of GlaxoSmithKline I can see it being listen on multiple stock exchanges, as far as I understand a stock can be listed on multiple exchanges. However, what I do not understand is what is the difference between the two stocks listed on each one of them?

For example, when I look at London stock exchange for GlaxoSmithKline I can see the price in GBX 1,526.60 which if I convert to pounds is 15.27 in GBP, however when I look up the same stock/share on NSY it is USD 41.00 which is 31.64 in GBP, which means if it is the same stock why is it half the price as on LSE ? Is it really the same stock? If I look up GlaxoSmithKline on https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/GSK?s=gsk I can see its price in USD is 41 USD and the stock does pay dividends and etc.

So what is the difference between the two? Is it really the same stock? Why is it twice as cheap?

I am new to this and this really confused me to search for the difference between the two.

Many thanks

|improve this question
New contributor
vsarunov is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
0

GSK is quoted on the London and New York stock exchanges.

The company’s shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange in the form of American Depositary Shares (ADSs) and these are evidenced by American Depositary Receipts (ADRs), each one of which represents two ordinary shares.

https://www.gsk.com/en-gb/investors/share-price-analysis/

|improve this answer
  • Thank you for your answer, however could you explain a bit more about what is mean by this. Sorry I am still confused and it does not make sense to me. – vsarunov 57 mins ago

Your Answer

vsarunov is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.