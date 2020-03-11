0

Suppose that IBIO is trading at $6. I buy a call option with a strike price of $8. Then IBIO rises to $9, but I don't discover this in time. By the time that I check IBIO's price, it has dropped to $7.

  1. IBIO's price ($7) currently is less than the strike price ($8). Can I still exercise the call option?

Again suppose that IBIO is trading at $6. I buy a put option with a strike price of $4. Then IBIO drops to $3, but I don't discover this in time. By the time that I check IBIO's price, it has risen to $5.

  1. Can I still exercise the put option?
