How can I connect my PayPal (based in the United States) account with my Fidelity account?

I don't see Fidelity amongst the bank options when trying to add a new external bank account in my PayPal account on https://www.paypal.com/myaccount/money/banks/new:

I have also tried searching for "Fidelity Investments".

I have no issue connecting my Bank of America account.

