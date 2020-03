My employer offers no retirement plan; my income is in the phase out for a RothIRA, so I will be unable to contribute this year (any contributions this year are from remove of excess contributions in 2019).

I'd like to put the money which was going to the Roth to some other investment for retirement? Are there any other retirement account options I can take advantage of (non-deductible traditional IRA contributions)? If not, how can I best invest for retirement (ETFs)?