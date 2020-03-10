I was terminated in late January of 2020 by my previous employer. I had worked for them for 5 years and 2 months. I had over 5k in my 401k account and withdrew it all a couple days after termination (1/30/2020). Today (March 10, 2020) I logged onto my 401k account and noticed I now have a little over $800 back in my 401k account. Next to the contribution it says "employer additional" posted on 2/25/2020, a month after my termination. Is the $800 mine??