I was terminated in late January of 2020 by my previous employer. I had worked for them for 5 years and 2 months. I had over 5k in my 401k account and withdrew it all a couple days after termination (1/30/2020). Today (March 10, 2020) I logged onto my 401k account and noticed I now have a little over $800 back in my 401k account. Next to the contribution it says "employer additional" posted on 2/25/2020, a month after my termination. Is the $800 mine??
Asked
Viewed 8 times
New contributor
-
Perhaps the 800 is earnings? – Andy 47 mins ago
-
Thank you for your response but What do you mean? Like is it mine or the company's money now? – Jennifer Zoucha 45 mins ago
-
I'm not posting an answer; but a 401(k) invests in stocks, and stocks pay earnings, so perhaps you were due earnings that only got paid after you closed the account. Another possibility is that your last paycheck put some money into the account after you closed it. I'm not knowledgeable enough though so I'm just commenting on some possibilities, but I am not sure enough to answer. – Andy 42 mins ago
-
Definitely don't think I made enough to get a deposit of $800 but the first part makes a lot of sense. Thanks so much for your input Andy!! – Jennifer Zoucha 34 mins ago
-
Don't walk away from your question just yet, make sure you read any actual answer that gets posted. I'm just wildly guessing and could be very wrong. – Andy 33 mins ago