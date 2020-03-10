0

I have a translation issue and I'm not sure where else to turn for help. In our country, there is a type of refinancing of a mortgage loan, which works thusly:

Someone decides to renovate their property/build a house using their own money, but after time during the reconstruction, they realise they do not have enough money to complete it. That's when they opt to get a mortgage instead of a regular loan counting in all the expenses exerted, sometimes even up to 3 years back from the start of the renovation/building. Is there an English term for this type of refinancing?

Many thanks in advance for your answer!

  "Refinancing" implies that there is an existing loan that you are paying off in order to take out a new loan. But your description seems to be talking about a new loan not a refinance. It sounds like you are describing a construction loan. You haven't specified a country tag. In the US, I haven't heard of someone taking out a construction loan and getting reimbursed for three years of outlays but you'd need to look at each lender's terms and conditions for their construction loans. – Justin Cave

