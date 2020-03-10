I'd like to preface this by saying that if I am legally required to pay the higher amount, then of course I will. But as any human (presumably), I would prefer to pay less.

I am also on Plan 1 for repayment.

I recently moved to Canada and have just started working with a salary of $120,900 CAD. From that, I used the following math to work out how much I'd likely be paying each month (If my math is wrong, which is entirely possible, please correct me), I left off pence/cent amounts for readability, so some numbers will be off by the odd pound/dollar:

Threshold for Canada(GBP): £18,935.00

Equivalent (CAD) @ 0.576222: $32860

(Equivalency can be found here: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/overseas-earnings-thresholds-for-plan-1-student-loans/overseas-earnings-thresholds-for-plan-1-student-loans-2019-20)

Total yearly income (CAD): $120,900

Total minus threshold (CAD): $88,040

9% of above (CAD): $7,923

Monthly repayment (CAD): $660

Total monthly charge for not providing information (GBP): £246

Equivalent (CAD) @ 0.576222: $426.90

Given that the default monthly repayment charge is significantly less than my projected payment amount, am I able to simply pay the lower amount?