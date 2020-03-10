I have a friend wanting to send me $10K like as a gift. But he owns an LLC business so he said his LLC bank account and personal bank account is one. it's the same. My question is can I get it like a gift without any risk because my visa can't get any money from another company.
I find it very hard to believe that your friend only has a bank account in the name of his company, and not in his own name. – DJClayworth 37 mins ago
A business bank account and a personal bank account are very different. The way you state it, I would not risk a visa violation. He may use his business account as a personal but the IRS or ICE may look upon it very differently.
People do not normally give out 10K gifts which makes this even more suspicious.