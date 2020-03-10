I have a an outstanding school balance of around $7,000 dollars from the 2015-2016 school year and need it to be payed off in order to transfer to another 4 year university. I wanted to know if there are any places in which I can acquire a student loan even though the balance is from a few years ago? Or any other alternative that won't bite me in the butt in the long run. I currently have a credit score of around 620 if that helps at all.