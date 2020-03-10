0

I have a an outstanding school balance of around $7,000 dollars from the 2015-2016 school year and need it to be payed off in order to transfer to another 4 year university. I wanted to know if there are any places in which I can acquire a student loan even though the balance is from a few years ago? Or any other alternative that won't bite me in the butt in the long run. I currently have a credit score of around 620 if that helps at all.

|improve this question
New contributor
LosBravo is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
  • Why can't you get into another school with an existing student loan? – D Stanley 46 mins ago

Your Answer

LosBravo is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.