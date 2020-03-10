0

I have recently been attempting to write a program to amortize a loan based on given input. While going about this Ive learned there was (and is) a lot I do not know about finance. Im hoping with this question I will understand more how certain values are used and calculated.

LET ME START WITH WHAT I THINK I KNOW SO FAR :

  • A loan amortization is a payment schedule showing each payment along with information about that payment period (int paid, remaining balance, etc) with the loan being paid off by the end of the period.
  • Amortization can change greatly depending on rates, year base, principle amount, compounding frequency, and payment frequency.
  • Year bases can be: 365/365, 30/360, 365/360.
  • Payment and Interest calculations will vary depending on several factors.
  • For an amortization to be accurate you MUST use effective rate rather than an approximation.
  • Effective Rate = APY (?)
  • Per Diem is for display purposes and not really used in any calculation.

NOW FOR SOME OF THE FORMULAS / EQUATIONS I'VE BEEN USING :

Effective Rate / APY :

enter image description here

APY=[(1+ (Annual Rate)/(Terms per Year))^(Terms per Year) ] - 1

Rate for a Given Term :

enter image description here

Term Rate= (Annual Rate)/(Terms per Year)

Payment Amount :

This seems to be correct for most cases but would need to make sure I can calculate for all input possibilities.

enter image description here

Payment Amount= (Term Rate*Principal)/〖1-(1+Term Rate)〗^(-Total Terms)

Interest :

This is where I require the most help. As stated earlier I need to be calculating interest factoring in the year base, effective rate, and compounding frequency. Below is only the formula I have attempted to use for 365 year base factoring in leap years. I have attempted other (incorrect) formulas for other year bases. Leap is either a 1 or a 0.

enter image description here

Interest=Days in Term* (Annual Rate*Principal)/(365+Leap)

Balance :

enter image description here

Balance=(Principal+Interest)-Payment

QUESTIONS AND REQUESTS :

  1. Is effective rate the same as APY?
  2. Is compounding frequency (more than likely) going to align with the payment schedule (ie monthly payment = compounds monthly)?
  3. What are some other formulas I would use to calculate a loan payment depending on situation?
  4. What are some formulas for calculating interest depending on year base, compounding frequency, etc...
  5. I want to be able to amortize nearly all standard loans without an adjusting rate.

COMMENTS :

  • I understand this may be deemed too broad of a question. I have tried to research the for the same information but I have found it difficult to find consistent and testable answers.
  • Answers with examples are highly appreciated.
  • Partial answers are also appreciated.
  • If I should provide more information or sample input, please let me know.
