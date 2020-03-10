I have recently been attempting to write a program to amortize a loan based on given input. While going about this Ive learned there was (and is) a lot I do not know about finance. Im hoping with this question I will understand more how certain values are used and calculated.

LET ME START WITH WHAT I THINK I KNOW SO FAR :

A loan amortization is a payment schedule showing each payment along with information about that payment period (int paid, remaining balance, etc) with the loan being paid off by the end of the period.

Amortization can change greatly depending on rates, year base, principle amount, compounding frequency, and payment frequency.

Year bases can be: 365/365, 30/360, 365/360.

Payment and Interest calculations will vary depending on several factors.

For an amortization to be accurate you MUST use effective rate rather than an approximation.

Effective Rate = APY (?)

Per Diem is for display purposes and not really used in any calculation.

NOW FOR SOME OF THE FORMULAS / EQUATIONS I'VE BEEN USING :

Effective Rate / APY :

APY=[(1+ (Annual Rate)/(Terms per Year))^(Terms per Year) ] - 1

Rate for a Given Term :

Term Rate= (Annual Rate)/(Terms per Year)

Payment Amount :

This seems to be correct for most cases but would need to make sure I can calculate for all input possibilities.

Payment Amount= (Term Rate*Principal)/〖1-(1+Term Rate)〗^(-Total Terms)

Interest :

This is where I require the most help. As stated earlier I need to be calculating interest factoring in the year base, effective rate, and compounding frequency. Below is only the formula I have attempted to use for 365 year base factoring in leap years. I have attempted other (incorrect) formulas for other year bases. Leap is either a 1 or a 0.

Interest=Days in Term* (Annual Rate*Principal)/(365+Leap)

Balance :

Balance=(Principal+Interest)-Payment

QUESTIONS AND REQUESTS :

Is effective rate the same as APY? Is compounding frequency (more than likely) going to align with the payment schedule (ie monthly payment = compounds monthly)? What are some other formulas I would use to calculate a loan payment depending on situation? What are some formulas for calculating interest depending on year base, compounding frequency, etc... I want to be able to amortize nearly all standard loans without an adjusting rate.

COMMENTS :