I have recently been attempting to write a program to amortize a loan based on given input. While going about this Ive learned there was (and is) a lot I do not know about finance. Im hoping with this question I will understand more how certain values are used and calculated.
LET ME START WITH WHAT I THINK I KNOW SO FAR :
- A loan amortization is a payment schedule showing each payment along with information about that payment period (int paid, remaining balance, etc) with the loan being paid off by the end of the period.
- Amortization can change greatly depending on rates, year base, principle amount, compounding frequency, and payment frequency.
- Year bases can be: 365/365, 30/360, 365/360.
- Payment and Interest calculations will vary depending on several factors.
- For an amortization to be accurate you MUST use effective rate rather than an approximation.
- Effective Rate = APY (?)
- Per Diem is for display purposes and not really used in any calculation.
NOW FOR SOME OF THE FORMULAS / EQUATIONS I'VE BEEN USING :
Effective Rate / APY :
APY=[(1+ (Annual Rate)/(Terms per Year))^(Terms per Year) ] - 1
Rate for a Given Term :
Term Rate= (Annual Rate)/(Terms per Year)
Payment Amount :
This seems to be correct for most cases but would need to make sure I can calculate for all input possibilities.
Payment Amount= (Term Rate*Principal)/〖1-(1+Term Rate)〗^(-Total Terms)
Interest :
This is where I require the most help. As stated earlier I need to be calculating interest factoring in the year base, effective rate, and compounding frequency. Below is only the formula I have attempted to use for 365 year base factoring in leap years. I have attempted other (incorrect) formulas for other year bases. Leap is either a 1 or a 0.
Interest=Days in Term* (Annual Rate*Principal)/(365+Leap)
Balance :
Balance=(Principal+Interest)-Payment
QUESTIONS AND REQUESTS :
- Is effective rate the same as APY?
- Is compounding frequency (more than likely) going to align with the payment schedule (ie monthly payment = compounds monthly)?
- What are some other formulas I would use to calculate a loan payment depending on situation?
- What are some formulas for calculating interest depending on year base, compounding frequency, etc...
- I want to be able to amortize nearly all standard loans without an adjusting rate.
COMMENTS :
- I understand this may be deemed too broad of a question. I have tried to research the for the same information but I have found it difficult to find consistent and testable answers.
- Answers with examples are highly appreciated.
- Partial answers are also appreciated.
- If I should provide more information or sample input, please let me know.