Usually when we think about paying off mortgage it always seems a good idea as this is one of the biggest debt for most people. I was curious if there are any disadvantages of paying off mortgage excluding reasons:
- You should pay off high interest debt first such as Credit Card debt, other debt.
- You should invest first if your investment rate of return is higher than your mortgage interest.
I'm looking for more information on item listed below and other disadvantages:
- Tax treatment / capital gain when you sell your house.
- Anything else...