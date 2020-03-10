0

Usually when we think about paying off mortgage it always seems a good idea as this is one of the biggest debt for most people. I was curious if there are any disadvantages of paying off mortgage excluding reasons:

  • You should pay off high interest debt first such as Credit Card debt, other debt.
  • You should invest first if your investment rate of return is higher than your mortgage interest.

I'm looking for more information on item listed below and other disadvantages:

  • Tax treatment / capital gain when you sell your house.
  • Anything else...
  • This is hard to consider in the broad sense, since it will depend on context (i.e. if you have other debt). Also, on what your criteria are in terms of how you make decisions (one person's "advantage" might be someone else's "bad idea.") Can you clarify a little what you're looking for? Or give some details on the scenario(s) you're considering? – dwizum 28 mins ago
  • Do you mean in terms of paying extra every payment to pay it off faster or you just came into a lump sum and can pay the entire mortgage off now? – pboss3010 9 mins ago
  • @dwizum I was asking in general sense, probably you can term them as 'probably disadvantages'. To branch the question here lets consider there is no other debt. Let's say if I want to buy a bigger property by selling my existing home. What would be the difference between if I had paid off mortgage vs. mortgage on property? – Connect The Dots 4 mins ago
  • @pboss3010 combination of both without incurring any early payment charges from the lender. – Connect The Dots 3 mins ago
  • What would be the difference between if I had paid off mortgage vs. mortgage on property? now that's an answerable question, but I think the answer is underwhelming ("a little less paperwork at closing"). – dwizum 3 mins ago

