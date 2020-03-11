13

There are lots of news headlines on 3/9/2020 that read like this:

"Saudi Oil Price Cut is a market shock"

"Oil price war threatens widespread collateral damage"

"low oil prices could damage the US economy"

However, in one of those articles, it also states things like this:

Big importing nations could get some much needed relief from falling energy bills ... consumers benefit in general from lower oil prices ...

Shouldn't lower oil price lower the cost for lots of industries (except the oil/energy industry), stimulate the economy and as a consequence buoy the stock market? What am I missing here?

|improve this question
  • 2
    The markets are selling off because of fear of a recession. While that lowers the cost for lots of industries, it doesn't help the millions of people who lose their job during during a recession. – Bob Baerker yesterday
  • If I understand the statement from CNBC correctly, what you said did not seem to be correct. "The last five economic recessions all were preceded by a spike in crude oil prices" - cnbc.com/2018/07/13/… – B Chen yesterday
  • I could not read your article because it is protected so all I saw was the date of 2018. Classically, when oil spikes it adds to the cost of everything and reduces demand. What's going on now is leading toward a supply side problem. That's a different cause but the end result is the same. If people can't afford products, demand drops and jobs are lost. If products can't be made, people also lose their job. So while lower oil prices may seem attractive, the big picture isn't. – Bob Baerker yesterday
  • 7
    Most market headlines are attempts to construct a post-hoc narrative around a series of unconnected events. – Mark 18 hours ago
  • @Mark On the other hand, the market connecting random dots can turn unconnected events into connected ones, like a self-fulfilling prophesy. – Michael 13 hours ago
10

There is a lot going on right now. Market volatility rose over the past 2 weeks on the news that Covid-19 cases are growing exponentially. It would be folly to try and correlate a large move on a particular day to other seemingly unrelated news.

For that matter, in the midst of people trying to avoid crowds, many industries might suffer. Airlines, cruise ships, any function where large groups might gather. Say the payroll tax is briefly suspended. The $50K earner sees $70/wk more in their paycheck. Will that counter their desire to avoid the crowd? Airlines can't fill seats at any price. Where will that $70 go? Probably to pay the next rent or utility bill. Zero effect on the economy.

The impact of OPEC failing to reach an agreement might have had far different results in normal times, if such a thing exists.

|improve this answer
  • 5
    "Where will that $70 go?" -> Amazon, mobile games, steam, AliExpress, etc. There is a gigantic chance of this hypothetical person blowing up the money on something from any of the many services offered over-the-internet, thus injecting this money back on the economy in a manner or the other. You're seriously underplaying the ability of the average person to blow away sudden sudden extra money in random stuff. And that's not even considering getting a fancy dinner or something of the sort. – T. Sar 2 hours ago
6

The U.S. recently became an oil and natural-gas exporter and actually a net exporter. With the oil price declining, West Texas fracking is now at real risk.

But the oil industry is not the dominant industry in the U.S. and so the ruble is down against the US dollar. Also, neither the euro or the Swiss franc should have any particular advantage over the dollar. The U.S. stock market should actually hold on the oil price shock.

Now if the lower oil price pushes inflation lower then the various central bank polices of increasing inflation don't make very much sense. The central banks say that since growth causes inflation that they can then create inflation so as to lead to growth. A lower oil price will point towards deflation except that the lower of cost of oil to industry could increase corporate profit margins and increase economic activity.

Oh, the current oil price crash is due to an expected increase in supply and that should not have hurt the stock market. But future oil price pullbacks due to reduced demand, as due to a possible epidemic, should hurt the stock market because reduced demand for oil represents reduced economic activity.

|improve this answer
  • Not to mention how this affects other regions of the world. Canadian tar-sand extraction is pricier than other means (such as fracking), but it ordinarily turns a profit. Up in areas like Edmonton, it's a major employer. With the downturn of the price of oil, refiners will have to either pay employees at a loss to the company for a bit while they pray for a surge in the price of oil, or lay off a ton of employees as they face difficult times. – NegativeFriction 23 hours ago
  • Oh, the current oil price crash is due to an expected increase in supply and that should not have hurt the stock market. But future oil price pullbacks due to reduced demand as due to possible epidemic, should hurt the stock market because reduced demand for oil represents reduced economic activity. – S Spring 18 hours ago
  • @NegativeFriction The thing I don't understand about Saudi attempts to undercut shale oil is this - every bankrupt shale oil company will get bought up by somebody at a lower price, and oil prices will come back eventually. – Michael 13 hours ago
  • @Michael That's true, but if they can maximize profits sufficiently during the transition phase, it works. If you spend 200 million dollars to make 400 million dollars, it was still a good move. Especially if you can make yourself a legal shareholder with whoever buys up those oil rights (or if you can use that economic downturn to help you buy some other interest at a lower rate) – NegativeFriction 4 hours ago
0

Oil prices is often used as short-hand for economic activity e.g. oil used in the transport of things made companies, often in other countries.

If the oil price decreases it may be seen as a result of decreased demand (of transported things) and thus a decrease in demand in general for things.

Thus share prices decrease because companies selling less things have less money for shareholders

New contributor
sHr0oMaN is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.