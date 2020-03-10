0

Lots of news headlines on 3/9/20 read like this

"Saudi Oil Price Cut is a market shock"

"Oil price war threatens widespread collateral damage"

"low oil prices could damage the US economy"

However, in one of those articles, it also states things like this

Big importing nations could get some much needed relief from falling energy bills ... consumers benefit in general from lower oil prices ...

Shouldn't lower oil price lower the cost for lots of industries (except the oil/energy industry), stimulate the economy and as a consequence buoy the stock market ? What am I missing here ?

  • The markets are selling off because of fear of a recession. While that lowers the cost for lots of industries, it doesn't help the millions of people who lose their job during during a recession. – Bob Baerker 51 mins ago
  • If I understand the statement from CNBC correctly, what you said did not seem to be correct. "The last five economic recessions all were preceded by a spike in crude oil prices" - cnbc.com/2018/07/13/… – B Chen 34 mins ago
  • I could not read your article because it is protected so all I saw was the date of 2018. Classically, when oil spikes it adds to the cost of everything and reduces demand. What's going on now is leading toward a supply side problem. That's a different cause but the end result is the same. If people can't afford products, demand drops and jobs are lost. If products can't be made, people also lose their job. So while lower oil prices may seem attractive, the big picture isn't. – Bob Baerker 26 mins ago
0

The U.S. recently became an oil and natural-gas exporter and actually a net exporter. With the oil price declines then West Texas fracking is now at real risk.

But the oil industry is not the dominate industry in the U.S. and so the Ruble is down against the dollar. Also, neither the Euro or the Swiss Franc should have any particular advantage over the dollar. The U.S. stock market should actually hold on the oil price shock.

Now if the lower oil price pushes inflation lower then the various central-bank polices of increasing inflation doesn't make very much sense. The central-banks say that since growth causes inflation that they can then create inflation so as to lead growth. A lower oil price will point towards deflation except that the lower of cost of oil to industry could increase corporate profit margins and increase economic activity.

