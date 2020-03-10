Lots of news headlines on 3/9/20 read like this
"Saudi Oil Price Cut is a market shock"
"Oil price war threatens widespread collateral damage"
"low oil prices could damage the US economy"
However, in one of those articles, it also states things like this
Big importing nations could get some much needed relief from falling energy bills ... consumers benefit in general from lower oil prices ...
Shouldn't lower oil price lower the cost for lots of industries (except the oil/energy industry), stimulate the economy and as a consequence buoy the stock market ? What am I missing here ?