0

The market is currently closed, and here is the chart for the previous trading day for AAPL.

https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/AAPL

Next to "bid" it says: 0.00 x 800

Next to "ask" it says: 0.00 x 900

Since the market is closed, what do these values refer to? Are these limit orders currently placed for the market open? Also it was my understanding the bid-ask spread is usually quite tight?

A further question: the graph indicates an opening price of 267.1, but in the summary it says the open was 263.75, quite a large difference. Which number is correct?

I've searched around on Yahoo site and can't find the information. New to all this so thanks for any help.

|improve this question
New contributor
John Smith is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

John Smith is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.