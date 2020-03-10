The market is currently closed, and here is the chart for the previous trading day for AAPL.

https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/AAPL

Next to "bid" it says: 0.00 x 800

Next to "ask" it says: 0.00 x 900

Since the market is closed, what do these values refer to? Are these limit orders currently placed for the market open? Also it was my understanding the bid-ask spread is usually quite tight?

A further question: the graph indicates an opening price of 267.1, but in the summary it says the open was 263.75, quite a large difference. Which number is correct?

I've searched around on Yahoo site and can't find the information. New to all this so thanks for any help.