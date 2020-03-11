I am a newbie on this forum. My wife and I are getting older and have a target to retire in 10 years. We just inherited $300000 from a family inheritance (from liquidated property)

So this money will come shortly and I'd like to know the best way to invest it (especially as we are at the start? middle? of a slowdown in the US economy.

We were thinking of parking it in a CD for a year or so while deciding and while the economy hobbles back to normal. People have told us that a downturn is the best time to buy blue chip stock.

We both earn well (I suffer occasional job loss every couple of years - mainly due to ageism I think as I work in tech, but always bounce back in 3 months or so, so it averages that I am working 75% of the year)

WE WOULD LIKE TO RETIRE IN 10 YEARS. Have about $700k in other retirement savings plus house that’s paid for and kids colleges covered. Average expenditure is 8K a month as take nice vacations etc, probably spend a bit more than we should, plus eat really healthy and organic food gets $$$ I assume we will need to cut that monthly expenditure to between 4 to 5k.

What would you suggest?