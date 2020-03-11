12

I am a newbie on this forum. My wife and I are getting older and have a target to retire in 10 years. We just inherited $300000 from a family inheritance (from liquidated property)

So this money will come shortly and I'd like to know the best way to invest it (especially as we are at the start? middle? of a slowdown in the US economy.

We were thinking of parking it in a CD for a year or so while deciding and while the economy hobbles back to normal. People have told us that a downturn is the best time to buy blue chip stock.

We both earn well (I suffer occasional job loss every couple of years - mainly due to ageism I think as I work in tech, but always bounce back in 3 months or so, so it averages that I am working 75% of the year)

WE WOULD LIKE TO RETIRE IN 10 YEARS. Have about $700k in other retirement savings plus house that’s paid for and kids colleges covered. Average expenditure is 8K a month as take nice vacations etc, probably spend a bit more than we should, plus eat really healthy and organic food gets $$$ I assume we will need to cut that monthly expenditure to between 4 to 5k.

What would you suggest?

    What does your current situation (savings. debts, health, etc) look like? At your age, the probable standard answer will be to pay off debt and generally going safer with investing. – pboss3010 yesterday
    Without a better picture of your current financial health, nobody can offer very specific advice. – Hart CO yesterday
    What we can't tell at all from the question is whether (a) you really need this money, or (b) you were already on track to retire in good shape financially, and this was just an unexpected windfall. If the situation is more like b, then it might make sense to simply plunk the whole amount into an index fund now. Sure, that means you could lose money, but in situation b, it's money that you didn't actually need -- and the potential upside is big. In situation b, it makes no sense to wait until the economy gets better and then buy stocks -- when they're more expensive. – Ben Crowell 19 hours ago
    How long until you need to access the money? – Michael Richardson 18 hours ago
    Do you already have other monies invested? Perhaps in a 401k or such? – Joe Strazzere 16 hours ago
Lots of people will post lots of advice about what to invest in, or which research blog to read, but definitely the best advice is:

talk to a financial planner

As newbie investors there are lots of basic mistakes you can make that will cost you dear. A good financial planner will avoid them, even if they don't get you the absolute best theoretical return. Do read the blogs, but don't assume you are an expert because you;ve read them.

If you can find one you should definitely choose an independent financial planner, meaning one who isn't tied to a bank or other financial institution, and who can recommend products from many different companies. Ask them specifically if they can do that.

Talk to several financial planners and get recommendations from your friends. Choose one who has done well for your friends.

    Look for a financial planner who is a fiduciary, which means they are legally obligated to act in your best interest. Interview a few planners to find the right fit: someone you are comfortable working with and asking questions. – lizziv yesterday
    If going this route, a CFP (Certified Financial Planner) that is paid for their time rather than one that makes money by getting you to invest with them is the only way to go IMO. Nothing they can tell you that you couldn't learn yourself online, but they might provide quicker route to some good info. – Hart CO yesterday
In my opinion that there is no better resource than bogleheads.org. This site is founded on the opinions of John Bogle, who is credited with founding the first index fund. There are tutorials, articles, and very helpful folks that help get you started. If you ask a question, they will ask for more information like your current income and assets, your anticipated income needs in retirement, and your anticipated social security income. If I was to say anything bad about the site, is there is a tendency to be a bit depressed as the site mainly consist of very high net worth individuals. It is self selecting for super savers.

There they preach that nobody really knows the future. For example your question makes a number of assumptions. Will the downturn in the market last another three months, or will it last only another three days, three years, or thirty years? There is evidence that supports all views. They will advocate a three fund asset allocation portfolio in various ratios. Some in stocks, some in bonds, some in international.

The crazy thing is that this is exactly what most fee based financial planners do. They will probably put in you 12 to 20 funds, but many of those are overlapping in purpose. They could be simplified to only three, maybe 4 funds. However, their fees are typically around 1% and they put you in mutual funds that also charge high fees. Paying a minimum of $3K per year to have this done for you will certainly put a damper on your returns.

The nice thing about their philosophy is that there are very few decisions to make. The key one is what your asset allocation will look like. Will you be 80% stocks or 60%? Pretty much that is all. Occasionally you rebalance.

Putting money in CDs for a bit is not a bad option until you have a clear path forward. If it was me, I might do 100K in the market now, 100K in 6 months and the rest in 12 months.

Alternative suggestion to a financial planner.

The current situation is very volatile and the current rates of return are abysmal so it's important to minimize fees and expenses. Financial planners are expensive: they either charge around 1% of your portfolio or around $150-$300 an hour. Any type of serious engagement will wipe out a significant portion of your potential returns

I think you best option is to put the money into a high yield savings account and take some time to study, learn and wait to see how the coronavirus situation play out. I wouldn't even do a CD: best 1-year CD rate is 2.05% as compared to 1.9% for a savings account. That difference doesn't seem worth loosing the flexibility of immediate access.

Once you are ready for your next step you can engage a planner, if you feel it's necessary. The more knowledge you have gained yourself in the meantime, the better you can assess if the planner actually knows what they are talking about.

    $300 per hour for perhaps 10 hours would be $3000, which is 1% of the $300,000 inheritance, but it would only be a one-time cost. – stannius 17 hours ago
    Doing long-term planning based on the current situation is very bad advice. – jpaugh 16 hours ago
  • 1
    This answer only applies where savings accounts are still a thing. My savings account gives 0.01% interest, the highest rate available in my country gives 1.3% and puts money in a foreign country of questionable financial stability... – gerrit 6 hours ago
  • @gerrit earning practically zero interest but keeping the principle safe while you figure things out, is better than rushing to invest in possibly the wrong investment(s) out of a combination of fear/panic and lack of knowledge. – stannius 24 mins ago
  • @stannius I suspect $300,000 may be beyond the deposit guarantee in many places, which would mean there is no way to keep the principal safe. – gerrit 9 mins ago
Approaching the right Financial Advisor is the RIGHT choice. However, finding such a Financial Advisor who acts in your best interest is not that easy.

Let's see what the Financial Advisor brings to the table and how to identify better advisors.

  1. Knowledge of various instruments available (Equity Index funds, Debt, Commodity etc)
  2. How much volatility you are willing to accept?
  3. How much Risk you are willing to take and how much you can really take?
  4. How much Risk and Volatility you could really afford?
  5. Identify the instruments for your risk profile
  6. Asset Allocation based on your risk profile

As suggested by others, a Fee ONLY independent Financial Advisor is the right choice. How could you verify if you were given the right set of funds or information? You should have only a handful of instruments at the maximum to invest and track. 1. Globally diversified Equity fund (could be an index) 2. Debt 3. A little bit of Gold(Could be physical gold or Gold ETF) The ratio depends on how much risk you can take. If you are risk averse (10-20, 70, 10)

If you can take more risk, (20-30, 60, 10). (Since you are already close to 60 and nearing the end of your earning period, I would not go more than 30% into Equity)

Your Financial Advisor's recommendation must be more or less on these lines. Anything else like more adventerous portfolio recommendation, avoid the FA and search for another one.

One rule is to subtract the investor's age from 100 and that's the percentage of stocks that should be held.

But since a pandemic might be developing, the investor couldn't possibly be interested in stock market averages that could be hurt by broad economic declines but might be interested in individual stocks that have particular prospects.

Basically, the investor will probably stay out of stocks for a few months to see how current events develop.

Now the U.S. overnight bank rate is 1.25% but that rate can't presently be found even in Treasury Bills. But 1.25% makes a good target for short-term investments. I found an investment-grade corporate-bond fund with a 2.2 year duration, a TIP fund with a 2.6 year duration, and a corporate high-yield bond fund with a 0.57 year duration.

    In recent years, many advisers have suggested that this rule is outdated and due to increased life expectancy as well as the past decade of low rates. In order to avoid running out of assets in one's lifetime, some are now suggesting 110 or even 120 minus your age. – Bob Baerker yesterday
  • An investor with $300000 that wants to retire in 10 years might be looking for a hedge fund. For the non-accredited investor I would suggest choosing from the one-hundred most liquid closed-end funds. There's Blackrock, Wells Fargo, Invesco, Nuveen, and many others. The CEF's use moderate leverage but can also hedge. – S Spring yesterday

