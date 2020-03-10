In my opinion that there is no better resource than bogleheads.org. This site is founded on the opinions of John Bogle, who is credited with founding the first index fund. There are tutorials, articles, and very helpful folks that help get you started. If you ask a question, they will ask for more information like your current income and assets, your anticipated income needs in retirement, and your anticipated social security income. If I was to say anything bad about the site, is there is a tendency to be a bit depressed as the site mainly consist of very high net worth individuals. It is self selecting for super savers.

There they preach that nobody really knows the future. For example your question makes a number of assumptions. Will the downturn in the market last another three months, or will it last only another three days, three years, or thirty years? There is evidence that supports all views. They will advocate a three fund asset allocation portfolio in various ratios. Some in stocks, some in bonds, some in international.

The crazy thing is that this is exactly what most fee based financial planners do. They will probably put in you 12 to 20 funds, but many of those are overlapping in purpose. They could be simplified to only three, maybe 4 funds. However, their fees are typically around 1% and they put you in mutual funds that also charge high fees. Paying a minimum of $3K per year to have this done for you will certainly put a damper on your returns.

The nice thing about their philosophy is that there are very few decisions to make. The key one is what your asset allocation will look like. Will you be 80% stocks or 60%? Pretty much that is all. Occasionally you rebalance.

Putting money in CDs for a bit is not a bad option until you have a clear path forward. If it was me, I might do 100K in the market now, 100K in 6 months and the rest in 12 months.