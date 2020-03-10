My portfolio is composed of all-equity plus 20% out of money protective puts. If the market drops 20%+ (as it is doing now), my portfolio value is constant at 80% of my original investment.

I would like to start buying more stocks on margin as the prices go lower. The positions I'd be assuming though would be fully on margin i.e. my collateral is all equity already and I have zero cash. In addition, all my new positions on margin will be [equity+20% protective puts] as that is my buy and hold pattern and this is not a speculative short term buy to be sold but rather a purchase pulled forward to take advantage of cheaper prices (I expect to cover these positions with salary payments over the next year or two, depending how much the market falls and I'm tempted to buy).

How can I reason about my margin requirements here? I unfortunately cannot find good documentation of this case where:

Collateral is fixed since I will only start rotating in margin past a 20% drop which my portfolio doesn't go below because of its puts. Equities bought on margin are bought alongside protective 20% out of money puts which means the securities on margin would not suffer more than a 20% drop.

This was a related question: Zero cash buying power, what would margin maintenance be?. But my case adds a few twists that make it harder to reason with the answer in that post.

Thank you so much for helping on this!