I am a non-resident living in the USA and paying federal and state taxes on my salary. While I was doing my tax return online, I declared some bank account promotions (from US banks, referred as the total interest as specified in the 1099 INT forms) and interest from savings accounts. However, it appears that the online website does not include these interests as taxable income in my tax return. Do I need to report these additional income by some other means? I want to make sure I file everything correct and, thus, avoid any future penalty/implications.