I have an unusual case I was hoping someone could shed some light on.

I bought a triplex with my brother in Canada a few years ago. Up to date we've both put in over $140k total including mortgage payments, renovations & the initial deposit. 50/50.

Current living situation: I am currently living in 1 of the 3 apartments of the triplex, he is living in the other apartment unit and we do Airbnb in the third apartment for income.

We are currently splitting all costs of the building 50/50, including heating, electricity, taxes...

I just bought a home for my family of 4 and we will be moving into the new house in 2 months. My brother will be moving into my apartment unit and we will be renting out his. So in total, there will be 2 of 3 units rented, and him living in one. I will not be living there anymore.

I have spoken to my brother about this and he said I would be making a bit of money but it just doesn't seem like a lot. Our total expenses for the entire building and 3 units are 2100$, so 1050$ each. Sometimes it goes lower depending on the Airbnb unit.

My question now: Let's say, hypothetically, if we made 2400$/mo in rental income from the 2 apartments, had an expense of 2100$/mo for the entire building. My brother is living in one apartment unit and I am living in my new house with my family. How do I calculate what is right for me? Do I just get 150$/mo (2400-2100=300/2=150)? I feel like I am getting ripped off here, but I don't know where or how to get the correct calculation.

Thank you for your detailed explanations.