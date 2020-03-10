Lemme start this off by saying I haven't done anything yet or handed over any info yet, I'm just trying to see in advance whether it's time to block this lady and move on or keep riding the trail.

Met her online from Seeking Arrangements, and most silly sugar babies do, and after talking and forming a connection for a few days, she says she's ready to set me up with an allowance and make me her loyal sugar baby. Had me delete my SA account and everything to prove my loyalty. And now she's saying she also wants me to work in her "store" and also be her "account manager". Still waiting for details on what this store is and what being her "account manager" entails, but so far she's already told me she wants to keep money in my bank account.

Should I just make a brand new and unrelated bank account for my safety? Or should I decline being the Account manager and keep it at the affection level of things? I was also going to be pushing for payment through something secure like PayPal, but is that even safe? Any and all answers appreciated, thanks so much!

*** I will add: She hasn't asked for my banking info or anything yet, nor do I intend to give her any of it. Just wondering if the "Account Manager" part seems fishy, or working in a store, or if these are normal legitimate things