0

I googled my question but could not find much information, which prompted my posting here in hopes of finding leads on this question.

Today (3/9/2020), US stock markets crashed. Major indexes dropped.

Q1. IF I were to sell my stocks today, who is going to buy them?

Q2. Would stocks become illiquid because everyone wants to sell and no one wants to buy?

Q3. Must companies buy back their shares (when no one else wants to) when investors want to sell

Q4. Is there always someone out there who wants to buy ?

|improve this question
0

There's always someone buying the dip. That's why the price zigzags. Try to find a case in history where a stock didnt go down and then up and then down. Even in the worst markets they do that. So don't be surprised if tomorrow there's a green day.
Q1. Investors buying the dip. Warren Buffet did this with Delta Airlines a few days back.
Q2. There's always buyers because there are always people day trading the ebs and flows of the market.
Q3. not sure as companies issue stocks for the public. but there's usually not an issue of liquidity if you're trading a stock that has high volume.
Q4. yes but look at the Volume of a stock and make sure it's in hundreds of thousands or millions even better.

|improve this answer

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.