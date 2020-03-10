I googled my question but could not find much information, which prompted my posting here in hopes of finding leads on this question.

Today (3/9/2020), US stock markets crashed. Major indexes dropped.

Q1. IF I were to sell my stocks today, who is going to buy them?

Q2. Would stocks become illiquid because everyone wants to sell and no one wants to buy?

Q3. Must companies buy back their shares (when no one else wants to) when investors want to sell

Q4. Is there always someone out there who wants to buy ?