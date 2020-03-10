In 2008, the temporary ban on shorting was restricted to financial stocks.

For the most part, only a halt in the stock or a halt in the market (like today) prevents you from being able to cover a short position. There have been a very small number of situations where it was almost impossible to buy to cover.

The classic example often cited is the Porsche's surreptitious acquisition of Volkswagen shares and derivatives prior to making surprise announcement that it had a large stake in the company. Supposedly, it made Volswagen the most valuable company in the world at that time.