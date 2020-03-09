0

I read on https://www.fool.com/investing/2018/10/24/what-is-an-adr-and-how-does-it-differ-from-regular.aspx:

ADRs are subject to additional fees that traditional stocks don't carry. These are periodic service fees or "pass-through fees" that compensate the depositary bank for providing custodial services. These charges generally run from $0.01 to $0.03 per share, but you'll be able to find the specifics in the ADR prospectus.

Where can I find prospectuses for American depositary receipts? E.g., given the ADR AXAHY, where can I find its prospectus?

I unsuccessfully look at:

