0

I am setting up a contract for freelance work that will be done from the USA for a client in Germany.

At what rate will income from Germany to the USA be taxed? Are there other fees to think about?

|improve this question
New contributor
sissonb is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

sissonb is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.