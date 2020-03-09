2

I am 26, a first-time homeowner and I bought a house last summer for $265k and as of today I got an exactly $180k principle remaining as of today I have a 30-year mortgage (my lender is WellsFargo) for a 3.75% interest rate. I have been told by my friends that if the mortgage rate falls below 0.5% then it makes sense to refinance my mortgage.

I went to WellsFargo's mortgage rate website, clicked on "Refinance Rates" and I see it is 3.75% but "Purchase Rates" is 3.25%. What is the difference? what am I missing? I believe the mortgage rate has gone down but it is stuck at 3.75%?

