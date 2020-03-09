I receive quite a few "preapproved" credit card and personal loan offers in the mail. These invariably include an application form and a disclaimer that the card or loan might not be granted if further investigation proves me to be uncreditworthy. The "preapproved" language is, therefore, more marketing than actual reality.

Is there such a thing as a truly preapproved credit card or loan? That is, are there banks that actually fully investigate potential borrowers, before any application has been completed, and send them truly guaranteed offers? E.g., "This is not an ordinary preapproved offer - we have actually investigated your finances in depth and are ready to give you this card if you simply check the box below.".

I'm aware that most banks are probably fully comfortable with the existing system where "preapproved" offers are actually solicitations rather than actual offers, but I'm curious if what I'm asking about exists at all in any meaningful sense. If they do exist, what criteria are typically used? Do they go only to people with the highest of the highest credit ratings? Only to people who are already so well-known to a bank that the bank feels it already has more than enough information to make a decision?