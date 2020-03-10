A few years ago, I bought a home. The mortgage company had( have) the escrow. One thing that bothered me, is that the mortgage company is supposed to pay the Home Insurance and the amount was deduced at closing.

The Home insurance company did not received the premium from the mortgage company for about a month. I called insurance company and they said that is normal. But I was sleepless some time as I was afraid, if some thing a happens to house what would happen.

Luckily nothing happened. I am looking for others experiences on that ( did it happened to others). Someone suggested me that I could have paid the insurance company's premium and let the mortgage company refund me that later.

Also , if something have happened to the house, who would have been responsible ?