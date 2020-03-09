We are considering buying a house in next 3 to 4 years. I am putting away my wife's salary into the savings for next 3 years until we come up with 30% money in the bank to take care of down payment, closing fees and etc. Now the question is if I want that money to make me money right now while sitting in the bank for next 3 years, what is the best option to do so. Should I invest that money in mutual funds account or should I put that money into something else considering it's very low risk and beneficial. Any thoughts?
Imagine if you had put your funds into a diversified equity mutual fund 2 weeks ago. You might have lost ~15-20% of the value of your downpayment savings.
In a scenario where you need funds on the short term [and 3 years is short term for these purposes], you want to take on as little risk as possible. That means a savings account, or some form of a guaranteed savings bond, depending on your jurisdiction. Earning nothing over 3 years doesn't sound too bad compared with losing 20%.
Appreciated. However, in the next 3 to 4 years if I really wanted do something with the funds that would generated some cash flow over the period of those years, what's my best option. These funds are strictly my wife's salary going in and running the household on single salary as disciplined. Just wanted to understand when bank tells me why don't you do something with your money instead of sitting in savings account and I told them the purpose, they still insist invest. I am so confused at this point – Jitbhatt1283 1 hour ago
Savings account, CD's, guaranteed but low return, better than nothing, and better than risking your down payment in the short term. – Hart CO 56 mins ago
@Jitbhatt1283 What does that mean, "they insist"? Normally, it's up to you what you do with your money. You don't owe them an explanation. – glglgl 20 mins ago
@Jitbhatt1283 Your bank will make money if you do what they recommend (probably through account management fees + possibly investment fees if you buy an affiliated mutual fund). Take their advice with a grain of salt. If a car salesman 'insists' you get leather seats in your car, does that mean you must do it? – Grade 'Eh' Bacon 8 mins ago