Imagine if you had put your funds into a diversified equity mutual fund 2 weeks ago. You might have lost ~15-20% of the value of your downpayment savings.

In a scenario where you need funds on the short term [and 3 years is short term for these purposes], you want to take on as little risk as possible. That means a savings account, or some form of a guaranteed savings bond, depending on your jurisdiction. Earning nothing over 3 years doesn't sound too bad compared with losing 20%.