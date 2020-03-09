I am a H1B temporary worker in the united states at the moment. Last year, there was a pilot TV series filming in our apartment of residence which resulted in some inconvenience for me as a resident. The corresponding firm compensated me with 600$ accordingly and sent me a 1099 MISC filled in BOX-7(600$).

I just wanted to understand if this is legal as a H1B worker. Please advice on the following.

If this is not legal, what should be my next steps before filing my taxes ? 1. How do I cancel the payment and return the money ? 2. Is it legal and possible to re purpose the payment for a 1099 MISC 1.Rents section ?