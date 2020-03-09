1

I am a H1B temporary worker in the united states at the moment. Last year, there was a pilot TV series filming in our apartment of residence which resulted in some inconvenience for me as a resident. The corresponding firm compensated me with 600$ accordingly and sent me a 1099 MISC filled in BOX-7(600$).

I just wanted to understand if this is legal as a H1B worker. Please advice on the following.

If this is not legal, what should be my next steps before filing my taxes ? 1. How do I cancel the payment and return the money ? 2. Is it legal and possible to re purpose the payment for a 1099 MISC 1.Rents section ?

|improve this question
New contributor
b1tchacked is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

b1tchacked is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.