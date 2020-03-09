I have just interviewed with a company on indeed, Event Decor Factory. The website looked very legit but while emailing the employer he eventually scheduled me for an interview. The red flags were he never got hold of my resume, he already told me about compensation and tbh he was very hard to hear over the phone. I also tried calling the company on my own and the number was not in service. I really need this job but indeed is just messing people up with all these scammers I hope this company isn't one of them.