I have just interviewed with a company on indeed, Event Decor Factory. The website looked very legit but while emailing the employer he eventually scheduled me for an interview. The red flags were he never got hold of my resume, he already told me about compensation and tbh he was very hard to hear over the phone. I also tried calling the company on my own and the number was not in service. I really need this job but indeed is just messing people up with all these scammers I hope this company isn't one of them.
Asked
Viewed 47 times
New contributor
-
Did they invite you to an office to talk in person? Is there any other red flags such as "too good to be true" salary sort of thing? – Musuyajin 52 mins ago
-
1I'm not sure if any of us can give you a conclusive answer, sorry. It might be worth reading through some of the old employment scam questions on here to get your own list of potential red flags together. – dwizum 9 mins ago