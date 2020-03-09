Let's break this down:

who I then gave access to my online banking

Check the terms of use you agreed to when you signed up for online banking. They universally contain language saying "don't give your username and password to anyone, for any reason." If someone wants to give you money, there are many safe methods to do so. There is, quite literally, no good reason to give a stranger your online banking access. This in and of itself should be a red flag: if someone wants to give you money, they don't need access to your online banking.

she then told me she was going to need me to buy google play cards for her site supervisor

Ask yourself: Why can't this person buy the google play cards themselves? Any time someone asks you to do something once they've sent you money, that should be a red flag. They don't need you to do this. The reason why they're asking you to is that the gift cards are a way for them to launder money.

So she sent me 2500 and told me to keep 200$ for myself.. then sent me 1500$

A scammer sending you money and telling you to keep some of it, then do something with the rest is a red flag. They are using you to launder money. They are moving money through you as a way to hide the trail leading to them. The money they sent you is likely from another victim's stolen account - by sending you the money, getting you to buy gift cards, and then sending them the gift cards, they get access to the money they're stealing from the other account, without any evidence pointing to you. This is a very dangerous position for you to put yourself in, even if you're willing to do dishonest things to earn the $200 you're allowed to keep. Once law enforcement discovers the other hacked account, they will trace it to you, and not only will the entire $4000 you've been sent disappear, but you will be held liable for the money laundering. Of course, once you explain what's happened, you will likely be seen as an innocent victim, and it's likely that no charges will be pressed - but you will be out the entire $4,000 amount (at best). At worst, this scammer is - right now - scamming someone else, and planning to make transactions pulling money out of your account to trick that person.

And now my sugar mamma is threatening me with a lawyer for fraud.. apparently if it was her lawyer txted me

There is no lawyer, the texts are coming from the same person (or someone else working with them.) The threats are designed to keep you quiet long enough that they can continue to take advantage of you. You can safely ignore the "lawyer." Scammers like to use shame, guilt, and threats to trick their victims, if there are any hints of the victim thinking they're being scammed. Don't believe anything the scammer tells you.

But what does not make sense to me is that if she herself make a deposit on my account willing that I have in txt msg how is that me frauding her.

It's not you frauding her. Scams don't have to make sense to be effective. In fact, scammers often do things that don't make sense on purpose in order to help them target the most gullible victims.

Ultimately, the mechanics of the scam don't matter. It's clear that you're being scammed. You mentioned that you have already contacted your bank. You should continue to stay in contact with them, and do what they tell you to do. Also, consider the following: