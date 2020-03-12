FSBO is harder than you think

Wow, you are new to this. The deal is that selling a house is a huge proposition, certainly the largest business deal an average person will ever do. This is a place where scammers and swindlers would run roughshod. Obviously, if citizens were losing their nest egg, that would have a very chilling effect on the real estate market. To preserve the market, there are sophisticated controls in place to protect buyers' and sellers' interests. Some are law, some are best practice. These are done so smoothly and habitually that it makes it look easy. It is not.

What realistically happens the seller doesn't know what to do. The only person who knows is the adversary, whose job is to trick the seller into giving away the store. The seller necessarily is put on the defensive, and thus resists everything, even normal stuff. The buyer and agent deem the seller "too much of a PitA to deal with", and either lower their offer or walk away.

If you want to learn the skills, then pursue a real estate agent's license in your state. It's not thaaaat hard, and it will at least force you to touch the training material.

The standard way broker fees work

Normally, when you list a property with an agent, you agree to a 6% commission for the agents. That can vary in certain markets, for instance it's the same work to sell a $20,000 Detroit home as a $1,200,000 Berkeley home, so you may see lower agent's commissions in top markets. But the gist is, the buyer's and seller's agents split that fee 50/50 if it's 6%, or they work out an equitable or customary split if it's not.

So in most cases, the buyer's agent expects to see 3% for their half of the labor of all that "harder than you think" stuff.

If paying the buyer's agent 3% is a big problem for you, then you may have trouble marketing the property. I've replaced a buyer's agent with an attorney twice in the past; that bill wound up being 7-12% of property value not including the environmental site assessment.

Taking care of the buyer's agent in an FSBO

In an ideal world where cash flow is never a problem, the buyer would simply reduce their offer by 3%, and then pay the buyer‘s agent 3% out-of-pocket.

However, in a world where cash flow matters, the buyers will very much want to fold that 3% into the mortgage, just as they already can in an agent sale. So if you want to be competitive, you will need to help them do that. As a bonus, this will allow them to compare your house at par with other properties.

So this adds up to you paying the buyer's agent the customary amount for your area, out of your end. Of course, that's a slap in the face if your whole point of FSBO was to avoid agent's fees, but welcome to FSBO.