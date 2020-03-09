I'm planning on selling my house FSBO. I live in a very seller-friendly market in West Michigan. I have not listed my house yet and already some people have found out (through word of mouth) that I'm planning on selling and expressed interest. Two separate families have walked through the house and both have said they are very interested. Neither of these walk throughs were arranged by the buyers agents - their agents weren't involved at all.

Given that the sellers agents didn't do any work to find this house, arrange showings, or anything, and I know that the buyers are very interested, what should I pay the buyers agents - if anything? Is it an option to offer to pay a flat fee, similar to how you might pay a real estate attorney?