I have a large hospital expense coming up in the next week and was planning on signing up for a monthly payment plan.

Currently, I am not enrolled in FSA account for the 2019-2020 period. We are in open enrollment now and I have opted to add funds to my account for the 2020-2021 period that doesn't start until next month (two weeks after my hospital stay).

Can I use my 2020 FSA funds to pay for a monthly hospital bill that technically started in the 2019 period?