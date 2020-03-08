0

Have you ever heard of a situation where a potential scammer asks you to open a checking and Traditional ira with the goal transferring money to you anonymously? The protection of their identity is the reasoning.. high profile individual...

  • Too little detail to give a definite answer, but if this involves giving the person the account login/password or transferring some of the money (or goods purchased with the money) to someone else, it's definitely a scam. – glibdud 13 mins ago
  • And why would they ask you to do this, rather than a trusted accredited financial advisor or accountant? Of course it’s a scam. – Vicky 1 min ago

