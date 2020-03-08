There is a man I met and he’s willing to be my sugar daddy. I want to make sure that this is not a scam. He told me that he needs my username and password to my bank account so he can put me on his payroll in order to give me my weekly allowance. I was very skeptical of this but then he told me that I can move all my money into another account if that makes me feel safer. I don’t know if this is true or not and I don’t want to give him my information if this is a scam. Please help me out!
Asked
Viewed 11 times
New contributor
-
3Geez, when is Stack going to create a Sugar Baby Community? – Bob Baerker 44 mins ago
-
1"I want to make sure that this is not a scam." This is a scam. – user4556274 21 mins ago
-
4Does this answer your question? Sugar daddy wants my online banking login info to make deposits — is it a scam? – glibdud 18 mins ago
-
@BobBaerker They probably tried but there was only one example question "Is this a scam?" and only one answer "Yes". – DJClayworth 2 mins ago