There is a man I met and he’s willing to be my sugar daddy. I want to make sure that this is not a scam. He told me that he needs my username and password to my bank account so he can put me on his payroll in order to give me my weekly allowance. I was very skeptical of this but then he told me that I can move all my money into another account if that makes me feel safer. I don’t know if this is true or not and I don’t want to give him my information if this is a scam. Please help me out!

